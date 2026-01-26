Philadelphia area school closings: Delays, cancellations, virtual learning for Tuesday

Many schools in the Philadelphia area will be closed and learning remotely Tuesday, Jan. 27, after the major snowstorm Sunday.

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia announced all schools, offices, and early childhood centers will be closed for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 27, because of weather and road conditions.

District-wide closures and remote learning plan

The district said safety is the top priority and closures include the district central office and the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center.

All after-school activities, athletic programs, and professional development sessions scheduled for Tuesday are canceled.

The district is following its inclement weather procedures and protocols, which are available on its website.

Essential staff will be contacted by supervisors for instructions.

Remote learning will take place for all students

The district has built in one extra day beyond the 180 required by the state, so Tuesday and any future weather-related closures will be remote learning days. The district said it is working closely with city officials and will provide updates through standard communication channels.

The district emphasized its commitment to keeping schools open for in-person learning when possible, but closures are necessary for safety.

What we don't know:

The district has not said when in-person classes and activities will resume or if additional closures are expected later in the week.

School delays and closings

The following schools have issued closures. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays here.