Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with more rain, mild temperatures

Another round of rain will impact most of the Delaware Valley on Sunday with showers that could be heavy at times through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild and reach the mid-40s.

Parts of Chester and Lancaster counties can expect to receive the first raindrops as the storm moves in from the west around 8 a.m. Rainfall will become more widespread during the morning and engulf the region by noon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in areas north and west of Philadelphia and parts of interior New Jersey around 2 p.m. Most of the region can expect at least a brief heavy downpour of rain during the afternoon.

Showers will begin to taper off in the evening as the storm begins to pull offshore. Light rain will drag across the region during the late night and break into pockets before midnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

Another cluster of rain will push its way into the region during the early morning hours on Monday. Downpours with near-freezing temperatures could create a hazardous commute across the region. Current models show the rainfall tapering off during the mid-morning hours.

___

SUNDAY: Rainy day. High: 44, Low: 37

MONDAY: Morning showers. High: 51, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Cold, sunny. High: 38, Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, rain possible. High: 50, Low: 30

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter