Man, 21, accused of tearing down Pride flag from Cape May ice cream shop

A Burlington County man accused of tearing down a Pride flag outside a Cape May ice cream shop is now facing charges.

David Ebner, 21, was charged with criminal mischief and bias intimidation in the Fourth of July weekend incident.

What we know:

Video shows someone confronting Ebner about the alleged crime shortly after it happened.

"Why are you ripping up the rainbow flag," the person taking the video says.

"Because it's f****** b*******," Ebner replies.