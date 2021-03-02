Weather Authority: Wind Advisory extended as howling gusts continue Tuesday

Despite the sunshine, Tuesday morning will feel extremely cold.

The National Weather Service has decided to continue the Advisory until 10:00 am at the Shore and in the Poconos. Those are the places where we could see 50 mph wind gusts.

By Tuesday afternoon, wind chills will make it feel closer to the mid 20s. A cold day, to be sure. Winter wardrobe required.

Sunshine will break through for the day but there will only be a high of 38 degrees for the region.

Temperatures will be moderate and sunshine will continue to reign after Tuesday, bringing a pleasant stretch to the region.

TUESDAY: Brutal wind chills. High: 38, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 51, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 41, Low: 28

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

