Man, 53, found shot to death in Gloucester Twp. apartment doorway: police

Published  July 10, 2025 9:45pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
    • Anthony Sanflippo, 53, of Gloucester Township was found fatally shot in the doorway of his New Jersey apartment, police say.
    • An investigation is underway by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit.

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. - A homicide investigation is underway in Gloucester Township. 

What we know:

On Wednesday at approximately 4:58 p.m., Gloucester Township police officers responded to an apartment complex located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man they identified as Anthony Sanflippo, 53, of Gloucester Township dead from a gunshot wound in the doorway of his apartment.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-5819 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500. 

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

