Man, 53, found shot to death in Gloucester Twp. apartment doorway: police

The Brief Anthony Sanflippo, 53, of Gloucester Township was found fatally shot in the doorway of his New Jersey apartment, police say. An investigation is underway by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit.



A homicide investigation is underway in Gloucester Township.

What we know:

On Wednesday at approximately 4:58 p.m., Gloucester Township police officers responded to an apartment complex located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man they identified as Anthony Sanflippo, 53, of Gloucester Township dead from a gunshot wound in the doorway of his apartment.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-5819 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.