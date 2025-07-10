Man, 53, found shot to death in Gloucester Twp. apartment doorway: police
GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. - A homicide investigation is underway in Gloucester Township.
What we know:
On Wednesday at approximately 4:58 p.m., Gloucester Township police officers responded to an apartment complex located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a man they identified as Anthony Sanflippo, 53, of Gloucester Township dead from a gunshot wound in the doorway of his apartment.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-5819 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.
Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.