Weather Authority: Winds continue to gust overnight leading to chilly Monday

Overnight conditions will remain gusty and dry following a brief and powerful storm that impacted most of the region on Sunday evening. Conditions will turn colder on Monday with gusty winds.

The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Delaware Valley late Sunday afternoon and warned of damaging winds and heavy rain from a fast-moving eastbound system.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The watch was upgraded to a warning during the early evening for Philadelphia suburbs and all of Delaware. The quick burst of wind and hard rain impacted the city suburbs around 6 a.m. The weather service expanded its warning to include central and southern New Jersey until after 7 p.m.

Spotty showers will remain in the wake of the storm, but conditions should remain mostly calm overnight. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday with highs in the mid-50s likely made cooler by gusting winds.

Advertisement

Tuesday and Wednesday will bounce back into the low-to-mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will sweep in on Thursday with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.

___

MONDAY: Gusty, cooler. High: 56, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 65, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Turning chilly. High: 48, Low: 41

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter