Wedding ring falls out of woman's car; surveillance video may help identify what happened to ring

The Brief A woman needs help finding her wedding ring after it fell out of her car at her daughter’s home. Surveillance video seems to show a woman near the vehicle, where the ring fell in Southwest Philadelphia. In the surveillance video, the woman reaches to pick something up from the ground, walk away and then come back near the vehicle.



A woman’s prized wedding ring went missing after it fell out of her car at her daughter’s house.

She is hoping that home surveillance video will help identify what appears to be a woman picking something up off the ground near her vehicle, walk away and come back.

What we know:

"I call it my big boy. It was a nice, thick platinum ring filled with diamonds," Tracie Burell describes her missing wedding ring.

Burell knows she made a costly mistake Wednesday, describing the scene, "I took it off to put lotion on my hands. I put the ring and my phone on my skirt. I was tired and a had a long day at work."

Burell then lost her phone and her diamond-studded wedding band while getting out of her car to deliver a birthday gift to her 9-year-old granddaughter.

What she's saying:

"My husband gave it to me. It was an upgrade from the original ring when I went back to college. I graduated with a 3.8 GPA and it was a congratulatory ring, which meant a lot to me," Burell explained the ring’s value.

After realizing her ring was gone, she checked the video from her daughter’s house near 49th and Greenway.

Burell said, "She called and said, ‘Mom somebody picked up your ring."

Big picture view:

The video shows a person, possibly a woman, walk up to the driver’s side of the car after Burell went inside and then seemingly pick something up and walk across the street.

Moments later, the same person comes back a second time. Burell thinks they found the ring. But returned the smartphone since it could be tracked.

Burell has filed a police report but understands her ring may be gone for good.

"She may have sold it. She may have taken it to a pawn shop. But no matter what she does it, she will never understand the sentimental value it means to me and my family."

What you can do:

Although she knows it’s a long shot, Burell is making a public plea to that person to return the ring anonymously, with no questions asked.

Burell is just hoping maybe the person who found it will understand the sentimental value of the ring for her is priceless.

"Just do the right thing. Be thoughtful. Be considerate. Think of it as if it was your mother, your grandmother, your sibling or yourself," Burell added.