2 New Year's babies born at exact same time at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is welcoming some of its first - and tiniest - residents of 2023!
New Year's Day brought two bundles of joy to Jefferson Hospital - with perfectly planned big debuts. Both babies were born at 2:27 a.m.!
Meet Juykim, a healthy baby boy born to proud mom Danee, who is from South Philadelphia.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC; Fans unhappy, but hang onto postseason hope
- 'It was World War III': Neighbor describes horror of being trapped in rubble of apparent gas explosion
- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
And then a beautiful baby girl, who has yet to be named. Her mom Sairah, along with the rest of her family are from Northeast Philadelphia.
Wishing these New Year's newborns and their families the happiest 2023!