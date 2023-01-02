2 New Year's babies born at exact same time at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is welcoming some of its first - and tiniest - residents of 2023!

New Year's Day brought two bundles of joy to Jefferson Hospital - with perfectly planned big debuts. Both babies were born at 2:27 a.m.!

Meet Juykim, a healthy baby boy born to proud mom Danee, who is from South Philadelphia.

And then a beautiful baby girl, who has yet to be named. Her mom Sairah, along with the rest of her family are from Northeast Philadelphia.

Wishing these New Year's newborns and their families the happiest 2023!