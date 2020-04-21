Wendy’s offering free 4-piece spicy and crispy chicken nuggets on Friday, April 24



Attention all Wendy’s aficionados: Free chicken nuggets are on the way.

The fast-food chain announced on Twitter that it would be offering free spicy and crispy chicken nuggets at every one of its drive-thrus.



“No purchase necessary, not a single string attached,” the brand said in its tweet.

While lockdowns and stay-at-home orders have prohibited Americans from eating at restaurants, many have still offered drive-thru and delivery services to customers amid the pandemic.



Panera Bread, another national restaurant chain, began offering grocery services to customers in April. Food delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, began have also offered contact-less delivery during the pandemic.

In March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts to health workers every Monday until National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 through 12.

