Good news antenna users! FOX 29 is back on the air after we went off Sunday morning to work on our transmitter.

Our team was working hard to correct the problems that may have caused you to lose our signal last week.

Now that we’re back, you don’t need to do anything. There’s no need to rescan.

We appreciate your patience through this process, and we appreciate you being a loyal viewer.

We’re glad to have everyone back!