West Philadelphia apartment fire injures 1 person

One person was injured and an apartment has sustained a considerable amount of damage after a fire in West Philadelphia.

Officials said firefighters were called to the 5300 block of Master Street Saturday morning, just after 8:30, for a fire in an apartment.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials say the apartment was severely damaged in the fire. The cause is under investigation.