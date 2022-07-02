Expand / Collapse search

West Philadelphia apartment fire injures 1 person

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

1 person injured in West Philadelphia apartment fire

A fire in a West Philadelphia apartment complex injured one person.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - One person was injured and an apartment has sustained a considerable amount of damage after a fire in West Philadelphia.

Officials said firefighters were called to the 5300 block of Master Street Saturday morning, just after 8:30, for a fire in an apartment.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials say the apartment was severely damaged in the fire. The cause is under investigation.