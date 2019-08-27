West Philadelphia historic church classified 'imminently dangerous' after fire

Firefighters have brought under control a fire that engulfed a historic West Philadelphia church, causing portions of the building to collapse and sending one person to a hospital.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Bible Way Temple on 52nd and Warren streets. The fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters were on scene to tackle to fire.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said arriving crews were told that all occupants had evacuated, but one person, perhaps from an adjacent building, was hospitalized. Their condition wasn't immediately available.

Thiel said some portions of the building had collapsed internally or into the street.

Speaking with FOX 29's Lauren Johnson on Wednesday, Bishop Benjamin Peterson said he was "devastated, but thankful."

The church will rebuild, according to Peterson, whose parents founded Bible Way.

Officials said workers were performing minor repairs on the roof of the church when the fire started. Peterson acknowledged that someone had a blow torch near a church window, suspecting that to be the cause of the blaze.

L&I has classified the church as “imminently dangerous.” The primary safety concern at this time is that heavy roof tiles and other debris are loose and may be dislodged, especially if there are storms or strong winds.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.