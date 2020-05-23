West Philadelphia military veteran celebrates 102 birthday with drive-by parade

An army veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday Saturday with 102 cars driving by to salute the monumental occasion.

Narberth Rice, affectionately known as Mr. Rice, sat on his white throne above a red carpet, as family and friends drove by to wish him a happy 102nd.

“He’s the king today,” said his daughter Harriet Rice who organized the big bash.

The veteran who served in WWII and the Korean War, was born and raised in West Philadelphia during the Spanish flu.

“How does it feel to be a 102?” FOX 29 reporter Lauren Dugan asked. “I didn’t die!” laughed Mr. Rice. “My heart is still beating like yours!”

He is still kicking and still dancing after a centennial plus two and counting. Inspired by his full heart and unmatched style, Harriet says she hopes to spend all her days, just like her dad.

“Just enjoy life to the best of your ability because that’s what we are doing.” Harriet said. “He is 102 and we are still enjoying life. So I’m looking for that too.”

