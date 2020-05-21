Drive-by parade held for Nether Providence Township woman celebrating 100th birthday

One Nether Providence Township woman has lived through it all. Unfortunately, COVID-19 canceled her big 100th birthday party so family and friends brought the party to her.



One hundred years ago today, as the nation was recovering from another worldwide pandemic of the Spanish flu, Hilda Keesey was born.



“She’s got 19 grandchildren, over 40 great-great children, and numerous great greats," her daughter Hilda Sweeney said.



The grandmother of three Nether Providence police officers got the royal treatment down her block where she’s lived on for more than 60 years.



"So after living through world wars. natural disasters, and now a worldwide pandemic, we had to ask what’s the secret to living 100 years?" FOX 29's Chris O'Connell asked. Keesey replied, "I like my beer, one beer a day either at lunch or dinner. Sometimes I only drink half of it."

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP