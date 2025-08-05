Whale that died after colliding with boat in NJ had little in its stomach, external injuries

The Brief A whale that died after colliding with a boat in New Jersey was found to have had little in its stomach when it died. A necropsy also observed cuts and bruising on the whale's back, as well as blood in its lungs. The whale was buried on the beach after the necropsy was completed.



Wildlife officials have completed a necropsy, or animal autopsy, on a 20-foot minke whale that died after a collision with a boat in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey Saturday.

Following the necropsy, the whale was buried on the beach at Island Beach State Park.

The backstory:

Cell phone video surfaced over the weekend of the moment the whale collided with a boat, nearly capsizing the vessel and sending a passenger overboard shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Additional video showed the whale appearing to swim away after the collision, but it later died.

The whale was towed to a beach in Island State Park for a necropsy and later buried in the sand.

What we know:

The Marine Mammal Standing Center released their initial findings from the necropsy late Monday night.

The whale was determined to be a female measuring over 26 feet long.

Preliminary findings from the necropsy found that the whale was in overall thin body condition, and its gastrointestinal tract was empty with very little digestive material and fecal matter present.

Cuts were found on whale, as well as bruising in the blubber and muscle on the whale’s back, or dorsal side. Blood was also found in the whale’s lungs.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted the necropsy with assistance from Atlantic Marine Conservation Society and Cornell University.

Various samples were collected during the necropsy and will be sent for further analysis and shared with the public.