Whale dies after getting hit by boat, knocking passenger overboard in Barnegat Bay

The Brief A whale is dead after a collision with a boat at the Jersey Shore this weekend. Video captured the moment as the boat nearly capsized, and a passenger fell overboard. The whale was pronounced dead after being found on a sandbar nearby,



A day on the water took a scary turn when a boat collided with a whale at the Jersey Shore, nearly capsizing and fatally injuring the whale.

What we know:

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says a boater reported that another boat struck a whale in Barnegat Bay around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Video posted online shows the boat sway to the side, sending a passenger into the water as the whale is seen swimming away.

The whale, identified as a 20-foot Minke whale, was later found dead on a sandbar in very shallow water outside the channel.

What's next:

The whale will be moved on Monday morning due to available equipment and the upcoming tide cycle. A necropsy is expected to follow.

What you can do:

Boaters are being asked to use caution in the area north of Double Creek Channel in Barnegat Bay, and to keep a minimum of 150 feet away from the whale.