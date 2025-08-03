Whale dies after getting hit by boat, knocking passenger overboard in Barnegat Bay
BARNEGAT BAY, N.J. - A day on the water took a scary turn when a boat collided with a whale at the Jersey Shore, nearly capsizing and fatally injuring the whale.
What we know:
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says a boater reported that another boat struck a whale in Barnegat Bay around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Video posted online shows the boat sway to the side, sending a passenger into the water as the whale is seen swimming away.
The whale, identified as a 20-foot Minke whale, was later found dead on a sandbar in very shallow water outside the channel.
What's next:
The whale will be moved on Monday morning due to available equipment and the upcoming tide cycle. A necropsy is expected to follow.
What you can do:
Boaters are being asked to use caution in the area north of Double Creek Channel in Barnegat Bay, and to keep a minimum of 150 feet away from the whale.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and a video posted on Facebook.