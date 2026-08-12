What is El Niño? How the Pacific pattern can quiet the Atlantic hurricane season

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The Brief El Niño is a natural climate pattern linked to warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean waters. It can alter weather around the world, including conditions that help Atlantic hurricanes form. FOX Weather says El Niño is strengthening as hurricane season moves toward its peak.



El Niño is a natural climate pattern that begins thousands of miles from the East Coast but can influence weather around the world, including the Atlantic hurricane season.

What is El Niño?

What we know:

El Niño is the warm phase of a recurring climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.

During El Niño, ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific become warmer than average. The shift can affect winds, rainfall and weather patterns across the globe.

La Niña is the opposite phase, marked by cooler-than-average water in the same part of the Pacific.

This graphic shows the El Niño zone. (FOX Weather)

How does El Niño affect hurricanes?

Big picture view:

El Niño can increase wind shear over the Atlantic, according to NOAA. Wind shear is a change in wind speed or direction at different heights in the atmosphere.

That can make it harder for tropical storms and hurricanes to organize and strengthen.

NOAA says El Niño generally favors fewer hurricanes in the Atlantic and more hurricane activity in the eastern and central Pacific. It does not eliminate the risk of hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Bertha Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (CIRA / FOX Weather)

Why it matters now

Why you should care:

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with activity typically building toward a peak in September.

FOX Weather reported that El Niño has continued to strengthen while conditions such as strong winds and dry Saharan air have limited development in the Atlantic’s main development region.

Warm ocean water can support tropical development, but it is only one factor. Forecasters also watch wind shear, dry air and other conditions across the Atlantic basin.

A quieter overall Atlantic season does not mean coastal communities are free from risk. It takes only one storm to create serious impacts.

People should continue to follow forecasts and have a hurricane plan in place throughout the season.