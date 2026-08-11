Teen slashes 13-year-old during brawl at Center City beer garden: police

The Brief A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were hurt in a brawl at a popular Center City beer garden. Police say one teen was chased into the business by three others and a brawl ensued. A bystander was able to break up the fight.



A 13-year-old boy was slashed in the leg during a fight Monday night that spilled into a popular Center City beer garden, police say.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the beer garden near City Hall around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators learned that a teenager was chased into the business by a group of three other teens who ganged up on the victim.

During the brawl, police say the victim took out a knife and slashed a 13-year-old in the leg.

A bystander intervened and broke up the fight, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of minor injuries. The 13-year-old was treated at Jefferson University Hospital for a slash wound.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning.

Police have not said what the teens were fighting about.