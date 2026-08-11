Teen slashes 13-year-old during brawl at Center City beer garden: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy was slashed in the leg during a fight Monday night that spilled into a popular Center City beer garden, police say.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the beer garden near City Hall around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators learned that a teenager was chased into the business by a group of three other teens who ganged up on the victim.
During the brawl, police say the victim took out a knife and slashed a 13-year-old in the leg.
A bystander intervened and broke up the fight, according to police.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of minor injuries. The 13-year-old was treated at Jefferson University Hospital for a slash wound.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning.
Police have not said what the teens were fighting about.