Partial solar eclipse could be visible over Philadelphia this afternoon: How to watch

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The Brief A partial solar eclipse could be visible over Philadelphia this afternoon. The eclipse will peak just before 2 p.m. NASA’s live coverage of the total eclipse begins at 1:15 p.m.



A total solar eclipse will cross parts of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, and people in Philadelphia could see a partial eclipse in the afternoon.

What time is the eclipse in Philadelphia?

The partial eclipse in Philadelphia is expected to begin at 1:11 p.m., peak at 1:53 p.m. and end at 2:35 p.m.

At its peak, the moon will cover about 15% of the sun as seen from Philadelphia. The total eclipse will not be visible from the region.

Where will the total eclipse be visible?

NASA says totality will be visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and a small corner of Portugal.

A partial eclipse will also be visible across parts of the United States, including Pennsylvania, as well as much of Canada, Europe and northwestern Africa.

Solar Eclipse: View of total eclipse. Sequence. View of halo in totality. Perryville, MO 8/21/2017 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X161337 TK1 )

How to watch live

NASA’s eclipse broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. Eastern and will include views from the path of totality and interviews with experts.

WATCH LIVE: NASA’s eclipse coverage or on FOX LOCAL.

NASA says totality begins in Iceland at 1:45 p.m. Eastern and in Spain at 2:28 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch safely

A partial eclipse is never safe to view without proper eye protection.

Use eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard or an appropriate handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.