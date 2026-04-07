What is the World Cup Golden Boot? A look at the last 7 winners and the favorites for 2026

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The Brief The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer at each FIFA World Cup. Tiebreakers include assists and minutes played if players finish level on goals. Here’s a look at the last seven winners heading into the 2026 tournament.



Scoring goals on the world’s biggest stage is what defines World Cup greatness, and for a select group of players, it also means winning the Golden Boot. As the 2026 tournament approaches, a new generation of stars will be chasing that honor. But who were the last players to claim it, and what does it actually take to win?

What is the World Cup Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during a FIFA World Cup tournament, making it one of the most prestigious individual honors in soccer.

The award has been officially presented since 1982, when it was originally known as the "Golden Shoe" before being renamed the Golden Boot in 2010.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of the Golden Boot 2024-2025 Trophy at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 31, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

While top scorers have been tracked since the very first World Cup in 1930, earlier players were only recognized retroactively after the award was introduced.

If players are tied on goals, FIFA uses tiebreakers to decide the winner. Since 1994, the first tiebreaker is assists, and if players are still level, the award goes to the player who played fewer minutes — rewarding efficiency as well as scoring ability.

FIFA also awards a Silver Boot and Bronze Boot to the second- and third-highest scorers in each tournament.

The last 7 World Cup Golden Boot winners

2022 (Qatar): Kylian Mbappé (France) – 8 goals

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the adidas Golden Boot torphy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail Expand

Kylian Mbappé delivered one of the most memorable Golden Boot performances in World Cup history. He entered the final tied with Lionel Messi, then scored a hat trick to finish the tournament with eight goals — the highest total at a World Cup since 2002.

Two of those goals came in regulation, including a penalty and a volley that pulled France level, before he added another penalty in extra time. Although France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout, Mbappé became just the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France walks past the FIFA World Cup trophy after winning the Golden Boot award following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 Expand

2018 (Russia): Harry Kane (England) – 6 goals

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhn Expand

Harry Kane’s Golden Boot run helped lead England to its first World Cup semifinal in decades.

Kane scored six goals, including a hat trick against Panama in the group stage.

Three of his goals came from penalties, the most by any player at a single World Cup. He became the first England player to win the Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986.

TOPSHOT - England's striker Harry Kane is presented with his Golden Boot award for being the top goal-scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia ahead of the UEFA Nations League football match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on Sep Expand

2014 (Brazil): James Rodríguez (Colombia) – 6 goals

TOPSHOT - Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Group C football match between Colombia and Ivory Coast at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 19, 2014. Col Expand

James Rodríguez scored six goals in five matches to finish as the tournament’s top scorer, helping Colombia reach the quarterfinals — the best finish in the country’s World Cup history at the time.

He scored in every match Colombia played, including both goals in a 2-0 win over Uruguay in the Round of 16. His first goal in that game — a chest control and volley from outside the box — was later voted the FIFA Puskás Award winner for 2014.

Rodríguez also added two assists during the tournament, highlighting his role as both a scorer and playmaker in Colombia’s attack.

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 07: Footballer James Rodriguez receives his adidas Golden Boot Trophy at Real Madrid's Valdebebas in recognition of scoring the most goals during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on August 7, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle Expand

2010 (South Africa): Thomas Müller (Germany) – 5 goals

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Thomas Mueller of Germany (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Argentina and Germany at Green Point Stadium on July 3, 2010 in Cape Town, So Expand

Thomas Müller scored five goals and added three assists during the tournament, finishing level on goals with Wesley Sneijder, David Villa and Diego Forlán.

He won the Golden Boot on the assist tiebreaker, becoming the first player since the rule was introduced to claim the award that way.

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 14: Thomas Mueller of Germany poses with the adidas Golden Boot Winner Trophy at the adidas HQ on December 14, 2010 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images for adidas) Expand

At 20 years old, Müller also won the Best Young Player award as Germany finished third, marking his breakout on the international stage.

The 36-year-old currently plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

2006 (Germany): Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 5 goals

BERLIN - JUNE 30: Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates scoring an equalising goal during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between Germany and Argentina played at the Olympic Stadium on June 30, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sh Expand

Miroslav Klose scored five goals to lead all players at the 2006 World Cup, including two in Germany’s opening match against Costa Rica.

He found the net in four different matches during the tournament, helping Germany reach the semifinals before finishing third.

Klose later became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 total goals across four tournaments, a record he set in 2014.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - July 4: Miroslav Klose of Germany running during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2006 Semi Final match between Germany and Italy at Westfalenstadion on July 4, 2006 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Expand

2002 (South Korea/Japan): Ronaldo (Brazil) – 8 goals

17 June 2002, Kobe : Brazil v Belgium - FIFA World Cup : Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the second goal for Brazil. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima (R9) scored eight goals in seven matches to finish as the tournament’s top scorer.

He scored in six of Brazil’s seven games, including both goals in a 2-0 win over Germany in the final.

The performance helped Brazil win its fifth World Cup title and marked Ronaldo’s return to the top level after missing the 1998 final and dealing with serious knee injuries in the years that followed.

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima of Brazil celbrates the victory with the brazilia flag after the Fifa World Cup Final 2002 match between Germany and Brazil in Yokoama on 30 June, Korea Japan (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

1998 (France): Davor Šuker (Croatia) – 6 goals

LYON, FRANCE - July 4: Davor Suker of Croatia celebrates after the FIFA World Cup Finals 1998 Quarter Final match between Germany and Croatia at Stade De Gerland on July 4, 1998 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Expand

Davor Šuker led Croatia to a stunning third-place finish in its first World Cup as an independent nation, becoming one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

He scored in six of Croatia’s seven matches, including a crucial goal in the third-place game against the Netherlands. His consistency in front of goal helped power one of the most surprising runs in World Cup history.

Šuker’s Golden Boot performance not only elevated his global profile, but also cemented Croatia’s arrival on the international stage, setting the tone for the country’s future success in world football.

LENS, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Croatia player Davor Suker celebrates after scoring against Jamaica at the 1998 World Cup Finals on June 14, 1998 in Lens, France. (Photo Allsport/Getty Images)

2026 Golden Boot favorites

FIFA has identified 10 players it considers the early favorites — or "forerunners" — to win the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup.

TOPSHOT - Norway's captain #09 Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification football match between Italy and Norway, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, on November 16, 2025. (Pho Expand

The list includes some of the biggest names in global soccer, along with a few rising stars:

Harry Kane (England)

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Nick Woltemade (Germany)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 14: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the World Cup Qualifier match between Portugal v Hungary at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 14, 2025 in Lisbon Portugal (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates /Getty Expand

Many of these players are among the most prolific scorers in international soccer, while others are emerging talents who could break out on the sport’s biggest stage.

FIFA notes that the expanded 2026 tournament will include more matches than ever before, giving top attackers additional opportunities to score — and potentially challenge recent Golden Boot totals.

Why you should care:

The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious individual honors in soccer, often highlighting the breakout stars of each tournament.

With the 2026 World Cup expanding to more teams and matches, players will have more opportunities than ever to chase the award.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup trophy at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Get Expand

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With a larger format, the race for the Golden Boot could see higher goal totals than in previous tournaments.