Man accused of pistol-whipping customer inside Philadelphia convenience store arrested

The Brief Kashon Smith, 27, is accused of pistol whipping a customer inside a Philadelphia convenience store in April. Smith was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and related charges. The Philadelphia Police Department previously shared surveillance video of the attack.



Prosecutors announced the arrest of a previously convicted felon who they say was captured on security footage pistol-whipping a customer inside a Philadelphia convenience store in April.

What we know:

Kashon Smith, 27, was arrested Thursday in Montgomery County for the April 18 assault inside Zay's Convenience Store on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Store security footage shared by police allegedly shows Smith enter the store and strike a man standing at the register in the head with a gun. Smith strikes the victim two more times, and one of the blows causes the gun to fire, according to police.

Smith and the victim argued outside the store until police say Smith got into a silver Ford Crown Victoria and left the area.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the incident "an extremely violent robbery."

"This felon was considered armed and dangerous to anyone he crossed paths with, so we are pleased to have him in custody and facing serious charges," Sunday said.

Prosecutors say Smith is a previously convicted felon and was on parole when the assault happened.

"Pennsylvanians deserve to live free and without fear of being targeted in acts of gun violence," Sunday added.

What's next:

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and related charges. He is being held on $350,000, and he also has a parole detainer.