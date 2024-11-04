Where to watch 2024 election coverage
PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29 has you covered on Election Day with the latest breaking news and live reports from Pennsylvania and across the country!
Voters in Philadelphia and its suburbs are expected to sway Pennsylvania's vote, which could determine the outcome of the presidential election.
Good Day Philadelphia will get you ready to head to the polls in the morning, and Battleground will break down the latest headlines.
FOX 29 News at 5 and 6 will cover the unfolding story lines, and special coverage from FOX News will provide a national election outlook.
FOX Local is the only place to watch FOX 29's election night special You Decide 2024: Live from Philadelphia starting at 8 p.m.
As votes are being counted and precincts begin reporting results, stay with our coverage through the night on FOX 29 News at 10 and FOX News Democracy '24.
Election Day lineup
- Good Day Philadelphia - 4am-10am
- Good Day Aftershow - 10am-11am
- Good Day Uncut - 11am-12pm
- LiveNow from FOX - 12pm - 1pm
- The Anthony Gargano Show - 1pm - 2pm
- Good Day Uncut Replay - 2pm - 3pm
- The Phantastic Sports Show Replay - 3pm - 3:30pm
- FOX Weather Philly - 3:30pm - 4pm
- FOX 29 News at 4 - 4pm - 4:30pm
- Battleground - 4:30pm - 5pm
- FOX 29 News at 5 - 5pm - 6pm
- FOX 29 News at 6 - 6pm - 6:30pm
- The Pulse - 6:30pm -7pm
- FOX News Democracy ‘24 (Network) - 7pm - 8pm
- You Decide 2024: Live from Philadelphia - 8pm - 10pm (Only on FOX Local and FOX29.com)
- The 10 O’Clock News - 10pm - 11pm
- FOX News Democracy ‘24 - 11pm
Where to watch?
Download the FOX Local app on your phone and TV to stream FOX 29's coverage of the 2024 Election.