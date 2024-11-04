Where to watch 2024 election coverage

FOX 29 has you covered on Election Day with the latest breaking news and live reports from Pennsylvania and across the country!

Voters in Philadelphia and its suburbs are expected to sway Pennsylvania's vote, which could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Good Day Philadelphia will get you ready to head to the polls in the morning, and Battleground will break down the latest headlines.

Featured article

FOX 29 News at 5 and 6 will cover the unfolding story lines, and special coverage from FOX News will provide a national election outlook.

FOX Local is the only place to watch FOX 29's election night special You Decide 2024: Live from Philadelphia starting at 8 p.m.

As votes are being counted and precincts begin reporting results, stay with our coverage through the night on FOX 29 News at 10 and FOX News Democracy '24.

Election Day lineup

Good Day Philadelphia - 4am-10am

Good Day Aftershow - 10am-11am

Good Day Uncut - 11am-12pm

LiveNow from FOX - 12pm - 1pm

The Anthony Gargano Show - 1pm - 2pm

Good Day Uncut Replay - 2pm - 3pm

The Phantastic Sports Show Replay - 3pm - 3:30pm

FOX Weather Philly - 3:30pm - 4pm

FOX 29 News at 4 - 4pm - 4:30pm

Battleground - 4:30pm - 5pm

FOX 29 News at 5 - 5pm - 6pm

FOX 29 News at 6 - 6pm - 6:30pm

The Pulse - 6:30pm -7pm

FOX News Democracy ‘24 (Network) - 7pm - 8pm

You Decide 2024: Live from Philadelphia - 8pm - 10pm (Only on FOX Local and FOX29.com

The 10 O’Clock News - 10pm - 11pm

FOX News Democracy ‘24 - 11pm

Download the FOX Local app on your phone and TV to stream FOX 29's coverage of the 2024 Election.