White House reveals holiday theme ‘Gifts from the Heart’

The White House announced on Monday that its holiday theme for 2021 will be "Gifts from the Heart."

First Lady Jill Biden will unveil Christmas decorations today that match the theme, which the White House says was "inspired by the small acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year and throughout the pandemic."

The decor features a gigantic gingerbread White House that recognizes front-line workers who persevered through the coronavirus pandemic, while the official Christmas tree — an 18-foot-tall (5.5-meter tall) Fraser fir — celebrates the gifts of peace and unity, the White House said.

"The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace," the Bidens wrote in a commemorative 2021 White House holiday guidebook. "These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the gifts from the heart."

The decorations include 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House, 6,000 feet of ribbon, 300 candles and 10,000 ornaments.

The north and south sides of the White House are decorated with a total of 25 wreaths. And 79,000 lights were used to illuminate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and other holiday displays at the White House.

The First Lady has invited a second grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf to help her reveal the decorations, the White House said. PBS KIDS characters Martin and Chris Kratt from the program "Wild Kratts" will also be on hand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

