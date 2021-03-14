Wildfire spreads across Lakewood, Garden State Parkway closed near Route 70

article

Swirling winds and dry conditions helped a large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey spread quickly Sunday afternoon, causing a portion of the Garden State Parkway to close in both directions and other traffic headaches.

The New Jersey Forrest Fire Service responded to reports of an "active wildfire" on Airport Road and Cedar Bridge Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The agency advised motorists to avoid the area as workers assessed the situation.

The Lakewood Scoop tweeted a video that showed heavy smoke and reported that the fire had "spread over major roadways in Lakewood." The outlet also tweeted video of aircrafts being used to douse the uncontrolled flames.

Winds were expected to gust upwards of 40 MPH on Sunday, according to FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams. The strong winds prompted a Red Flag Alert which warned that gusting winds could help spread combustible dry brush.

The Garden State Parkway closed in both directions between exits 83 and 91 as heavy smoke from the blaze limited visibility. Route 70, which was briefly being used to detour traffic, was also closed between the parkway and Chambers Bridge Road.

There is no word on what sparked the fire. Firefighters have not been able to control the flames as of late Sunday afternoon. No word on any injuries or if any businesses were involved at this time.

