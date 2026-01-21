What are the biggest snowstorms in Philadelphia area history?

The Brief The Philadelphia area has seen some major snowstorms over the last several decades. The largest snowfall accumulated more than 30 inches across the city. However, it's been over a decade since enough snow has fallen to break any records.



The Philadelphia area is bracing for a powerful winter storm that has the potential to bring significant snowfall for the first time this year.

Could this weekend's storm make history? It's still unclear how much will actually fall, but it's been years since the region's last record-setting snow.

Historic snowfalls

The backstory:

Here's a look back at some of the biggest snowfalls in the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia

The Blizzard of January 1996 dropped 30.7 inches across the city, shutting down the city and paralyzing the region, eventually leading to the emergency dumping of snow in local rivers.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Trucks and a payloader dump snow into the frozen Schuylkill River, as Philadelphia tries to dig out from a blizzard. (Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

The 1996 blizzard eclipsed the city's previous record, which was set in February 1983, when one of several storms exceeded 21 inches of snow.

The latest historic snowfall happened in February 2010, when the city saw 28.5 inches pile on the ground.

In December 2009, Philadelphia experienced one of its largest December snow storms when 23.2 inches fell over two days.

Delaware

Delaware has seen its greatest amounts of snow in February, with the largest snowfall bringing about 25 inches to Kent County on February 19, 1979.

In February 1899, Sussex County saw 24 inches fall; while about 22.5 inches fell in New Castle County in February 2010.

Top Philadelphia snowfalls

By the numbers:

January 6–8, 1996: 30.7 inches February 5–6, 2010: 28.5 inches December 19–20, 2009: 23.2 inches January 22–23, 2016: 22.4 inches February 11–12, 1983: 21.3 inches December 25–26, 1909: 21.0 inches

What's next:

A significant snow storm could bring bitterly cold temperatures and measurable snowfall accumulations this weekend.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas have an 80% chance of seeing at least 6 inches of snow by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday morning, snow totals and the specific timing of the storm are undetermined.