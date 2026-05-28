Residents speak out against data centers in Upper Merion

The Brief Upper Merion Township’s Planning Committee held the first discussion on five proposed data center projects. Residents filled the meeting to voice concerns, while the applicant said the plans meet local codes and would not require zoning changes. The commission requested changes from the applicant before the next meeting.



Upper Merion Township’s Planning Committee began a series of discussions on five proposed data center projects, drawing a large crowd of residents and a presentation from the applicant.

What we know:

More than 150 data centers have been proposed, are active, have been rejected, withdrawn, or are under construction throughout Pennsylvania, according to the Track Data Centers map tool.

The Upper Merion Township meeting focused on five proposals, with no vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Applicant Brian O’Neill of MLP Ventures told the committee and crowd that the plans are code compliant, would not require zoning relief or variances, and that the centers would generate their own power to reduce strain on PECO.

"They're planning on putting four in my area and I feel like I'm encompassed with four data centers," said Linda Volbe of Upper Merion. "We just don't know why we need so many, you know?"

What they're saying:

Residents filled the main room and lobby, with some expressing frustration and shouting "shame" and other things during the meeting.

Attendee Kaitlin Hartong said, "I have a 15-month-old and I don't want her growing up so close to something we don't know that much about yet."

The commission wants to see changes from the applicant before the next meeting.

Land development applications were heard for multiple sites, including 2100 Renaissance Blvd, 3200 Horizon Dr, 2201, 2301, 2501, 2701 and 2901 Renaissance Blvd, and 411 Swedeland Road. A preliminary Land Development Submission was also heard for 600 River Road.

King of Prussia resident, Courtney Smith, questioned the process, saying, "There's only one written document that I could find where our solicitor is instructing our zoning officer to draft an opinion that fits our needs. I ask of you, whose needs was this drafted to fit? Was it the township, was it the residents, or was it Mr. O'Neill?" said Smith.

Many residents stood at the back of the main room, while others listened from the lobby as public comment began just before 10:00 p.m.

What's next:

The applicant and planning commission are expected to continue discussions in future meetings.