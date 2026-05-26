Victim fires back during overnight ambush shooting in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police say a shooting victim returned fire when he was ambushed by three gunmen overnight. The victim was struck once in the abdomen and brought by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a shooting victim returned fire when he was ambushed by three gunmen overnight in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Sansom Street around midnight Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medial Center, according to authorities.

The victim told police he was ambushed by three gunmen who exited a black SUV and opened fire, police say. Two of the gunmen were armed with handguns, and the third had a rifle.

Police say the victim used his legally-owned gun to return fire. It's unknown if any of the alleged attackers were struck.

Moments later, police say a 25-year-old was shot inside a property on the 6000 block of Pine Street. The victim was also brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of a graze wound to the head.

Investigators believe one of the shooters from the gunfight on Sansom Street was involved in the shooting on Pine Street.

What's next:

No charges or arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning.

The condition of the victim and the motive for the shooting remains unknonwn at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.