Wilmington fire displaces 20, damages 6 homes on Clayton Road; cause under investigation

The Brief A four-alarm fire displaced 20 people and damaged six homes in Wilmington on Thursday, July 2. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday, July 2, damaging six homes and displacing 20 people on the 1500 block of Clayton Road in Wilmington.

What we know:

The fire was reported shortly after 3:00 p.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms due to the heat, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

Multiple fire companies responded and found heavy fire at the rear of the residences.

Several firefighters were evaluated by EMS and New Castle County Paramedics at the scene.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire started under a deck at the rear of one of the homes.

The fire displaced 20 people from their homes and required a large emergency response, highlighting the risks firefighters face during extreme weather.

The American Red Cross is providing support to the families who lost their homes, showing the importance of community resources during emergencies.

What's next:

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

The specific cause of the fire has not been determined, and the names of the families affected have not been released.