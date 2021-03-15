Wilmington fire officials say 1 person is dead after duplex fire

article

One person has died after a fire in a Wilmington duplex Monday morning.

Wilmington fire officials said crews were called to the 100 block of West 24th Street just after 11:30 Monday morning for a house fire.

Firefighters found flames coming from the first floor of a duplex when they arrived at the location.

While fire crews battled the flames, a resident was found inside the structure, on the second floor. That person was initially treated at the scene by medics, then rushed to Christiana Hospital. Two more people were found suffering from smoke inhalation.

One person succumbed to their injuries and died. No other details were released regarding the victims.

A firefighter also suffered a back injury. That firefighter was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The fire was brought under control just after 12:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter