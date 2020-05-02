Wilmington man charged with third DUI after crashing car into home

article

Authorities say a Wilmington man was charged with his third DUI after he crashed his car into a home Friday night.

According to police, a vehicle driven by 54-year-old John S. Ruello left the roadway on Long Neck Road and crashed into the back deck of a home on East Wind Drive.

Police responded to the residence shortly after 8 p.m. and found Ruello on the scene. Deputies say the smell of alcohol was present.

MORE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

The crash caused heavy damage to the deck of the home. A car parked in the driveway was also damaged.

Ruello was treated for a head laceration at a nearby hospital. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and related offenses.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP