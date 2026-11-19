The Brief A network outage in Wilmington, Delaware disrupted city phone lines and internet for several hours Thursday morning due to vandalism. Comcast says crews replaced damaged fiber lines and service was restored by around 1 p.m.; police are investigating. Officials and residents are responding to the incident amid recent national concerns over technology outages.



A network outage affected city employees in Wilmington, Delaware for several hours Thursday morning, and Comcast said fiber lines were damaged due to vandalism. City phone lines and internet access were down, but service was restored by around 1 p.m. Police are investigating the incident.

What we know:

The City of Wilmington experienced a communications network outage Thursday morning. Officials say the outage affected phone lines and internet access for city employees.

Mayor John Carney addressed the issue and said, "I’m always concerned, and we hope that we’re prepared." He added that the focus was to ensure people could continue their work during the disruption.

Comcast confirmed that the network outage was caused by vandalism to their fiber lines.

"This morning, some customers in Wilmington experienced a service interruption after our fiber lines were damaged due to vandalism. Our crews worked diligently to replace the damaged lines, and service has been fully restored to all impacted customers. We know any time without service can be frustrating and appreciate our customers’ patience," a Comcast spokesperson said.

Timeline:

The vandalism occurred early Thursday morning, according to a Comcast spokesperson.

Their crews worked to repair the fiber lines and had service back up by around 1 p.m. Police are now involved and investigating the incident.

Mayor Carney apologized for delays reaching the city by phone during the outage. "Obviously if people are trying to connect with the city that makes it a little difficult over the telephone. We apologize to the citizens for that delay," Carney said.

Community reaction and national context

What they're saying:

John Greco of Wilmington said, "I mean, if you’re completely reliant on technology and technology doesn’t exist. What do you do? That’s an important question. We’re all asking ourselves right now."

Greco also said, "We’ve heard from friends it’s a good idea to obviously check all your accounts, as well as make sure you have cash and take any other safety precautions that you can to protect yourself and your family."

Gilma Greco said, "We have family members that are coming into town for Thanksgiving and we find ourselves having conversations that involve alternate plans. If the flights are grounded, how long a drive it is to get from Illinois where my family is to get to Wilmington."

Big picture view:

The outage in Wilmington comes during a time when widespread technology outages have impacted major banks, air travel, Microsoft email and Apple services over the last week.

Residents say the incident adds to concerns about increasing disruptions, prompting them to consider backup plans and take extra safety precautions.

What we don't know:

Details about who committed the vandalism and whether suspects have been identified are not yet available, as police are still investigating.