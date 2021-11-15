Wilmington Police investigating after woman, 24, shot to death

article

Police in Wilmington are investigating after a woman was shot to death Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 600 block of South Van Buren Street.

Police say they located a 24-year-old gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

