Weather Authority: Winter storm to bring rain, snow with plunging temperatures ahead of Christmas weekend

Wednesday afternoon will be the official start of winter and the weather will match up with the season.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the winter solstice will take place at 4:47 p.m., making Wednesday the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The day will be sunny, but cold, with temperatures starting in the 20s and making their way up to 40.

Temperatures will rise slightly Thursday and Friday morning before plunging significantly.

Various winter storm watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across the country as forecasters keep their eye on conditions that will make for messy travel around Christmas.

On Thursday and Friday rain will be heavy at times across the Delaware Valley.

When rain moves out of the area, there will be a changeover to snow and ice late Friday evening.

Friday will also see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, making for a bitter wind chill that will make for a cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get weather alerts for your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High: 50, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rain, brief snow. High: 52, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Christmas Eve. Arctic blast. High: 21, Low: 12

SUNDAY: Christmas Day. High: 24, Low: 15

MONDAY: Kwanzaa. High: 29, Low: 17

TUESDAY: Not as frigid. High: 36, Low: 21