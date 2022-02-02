Expand / Collapse search
Wish-Bone salad dressings recalled over undeclared allergen

Recalls
Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings. (FDA)

NEW YORK - A limited amount of Wish-Bone salad dressings are being recalled over allergy concerns, according to federal health officials. 

Conagra Brands Inc. issued a voluntary recall for some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings after discovering that egg is in the product, "which is not declared on the product label," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

Any consumer with a sensitivity or allergy to eggs may risk "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the recall notice. 

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries connected to the recalled products. However, consumers are still urged to throw it out. 

Eggs are considered one of eight other foods or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

The recall does not include any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands product, the notice continued. 

"The symptoms and severity of allergic reactions to food can be different between individuals and can also be different for one person over time," the CDC said. 

Consumers who are concerned about any injuries or illnesses should contact a health care professional, according to the notice. 

