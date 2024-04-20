article

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has signed a partnership with Perrigo, the maker of the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill.

Just last month , Opill became the first daily oral contraceptive available in the United States without a prescription.

" Opill is changing the game in reproductive health, just like the WNBA’s game-changing role in sports and pop culture," said Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women’s Health Brand Lead.

The WNBA has been making headlines in particular last week as superstar Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in the draft.

The draft this year was open to fans for the first time since 2016, and sold out in 15 minutes. Opill served as an associate partner.

As many will undoubtedly tune in to watch Clark play, the league says it will bring attention this season to social justice efforts in two areas: civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy, "with a particular focus on understanding how voting influences reproductive health matters within communities of color," the league said .

"At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues," said Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer.

"It’s great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to."

The partnership will also include a program set to reach students on college campuses across the country and educate others about accessible contraceptives.

