Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 26 Pennsylvania counties

Gov. Tom Wolf has extended his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to additional Pennsylvania counties amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

The governor on Monday extended the order to Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, making a total of 26 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included.

The order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf’s administration as “life-sustaining.” The measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s hospitals time to increase staffing, equipment and bed space.

The stay-at-home order starts at 8 p.m. Saturday for the three newest counties, and will last until at least April 6.

The following counties are currently under the stay-at-home order:

- Allegheny County

- Beaver County

- Berks County

- Bucks County

- Butler County

- Carbon County

- Cumberland County

- Centre County

- Chester County

- Dauphin County

- Delaware County

- Erie County

- Lackawanna County

- Lancaster County

- Lehigh County

- Luzerne County

- Monroe County

- Montgomery County

- Northampton County

- Philadelphia County

- Pike County

- Schuylkill County

- Washington County

- Wayne County

- Westmoreland County

- York County

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

There is no curfew, and no reports of police arrests for someone breaking the order.

City officials under the order have generally said that enforcement is focused on letting people know about it, breaking up crowds or closing public areas to prevent people from gathering.

Officials said the stay-at-home order won’t be relaxed until there is a consistent decline in the number of new cases that shows the measures are slowing the spread of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.