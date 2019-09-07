Woman, 23, accused of fatally stabbing mother inside Mount Laurel apartment
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old woman who they say fatally stabbed her mother in Burlington County.
Marisa Rivera, of Mount Laurel Township, is accused of killing her mother, 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli, at the Ramblewood Village apartment they shared around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Prosecutors said Rivera fled the scene following the alleged murder.
Mount Laurel Township police discovered DeNapoli's body during a wellness check, which was prompted by her employer after co-workers failed to hear from her Friday morning.
Rivera was found Friday night at a Route 73 hotel and taken into custody without incident.
Rivera was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. She is scheduled for a first court appearance Saturday, during which prosecutors will request a detention hearing. The case will then be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County grand jury for possible indictment.
A motive for the alleged murder remains under investigation.