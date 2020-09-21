Woman, 28, dies after shooting, car crash in Juniata Park

A young woman has died after Philadelphia police say she was shot in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of I Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Philadelphia police say the 28-year-old victim crashed her car after she was shot nearby.

A 28-year-old woman has died after police say she was shot, then involved in a car crash in Juniata Park.

She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Police have not released any information regarding any suspects or a potential motive at this time.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!