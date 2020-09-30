Woman, 33, killed in Camden shooting

article

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Camden.

Police were called to 8th and Walnut streets shortly before midnight Tuesday, where they found the 33-year-old woman lying in the road. She was transported by EMS to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Allen, 33, of Sicklerville. Detectives said the medical examiner determined Allen was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Matthew Barber at 856-225-5166 or Camden County Police Det. Sean Miller at 609-706-6590. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!