Woman, 35, charged with desecration of human remains after infant found deceased: U.S. Marshals

article

The Brief Ebony Gee, 35, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Philly in connection with the death of an infant in Camden. Gee was charged with desecration of human remains and witness tampering.



A 35-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the death of an infant that U.S. Marshals say occurred in May.

What we know:

On May 19, U.S. Marshals say an infant was found deceased in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden.

On Friday, July 11, officials say Ebony Gee, 35, was charged with desecration of human remains and witness tampering.

U.S. Marshals arrested Gee Monday in Philadelphia on the 5400 block of Webster St.