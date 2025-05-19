Woman, 65, critically shot inside West Philly home as gunfire erupts outside

The Brief A 65-year-old woman became the victim of a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday night. She was inside her home when she was shot in the chest. No arrests have been made, and the suspect is unknown.



A late-night weekend shooting in West Philadelphia has left a 65-year-old in critical condition.

What we know:

Police say the woman was inside her home on the 1100 block of Sloane Street when she heard shots being fired outside around 11:46 p.m.

She was shot in the chest, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two shell casings were recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to say if the woman was the target of the shooting, or the victim of a stray bullet.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.