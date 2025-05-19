Woman, 65, critically shot inside West Philly home as gunfire erupts outside
PHILADELPHIA - A late-night weekend shooting in West Philadelphia has left a 65-year-old in critical condition.
What we know:
Police say the woman was inside her home on the 1100 block of Sloane Street when she heard shots being fired outside around 11:46 p.m.
She was shot in the chest, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Two shell casings were recovered from the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to say if the woman was the target of the shooting, or the victim of a stray bullet.
No arrests have been made, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.