Woman, 75, killed in West Deptford house fire; firefighter injured
WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A woman has died and a firefighter is injured following a fast-moving house fire in Gloucester County.
The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Division Street.
Officials say 75-year-old Jacqueline Truss was killed in the fire.
Truss was the widow of former West Deptford Police Officer George Truss, who passed away in 2015.
A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.