Woman, 75, killed in West Deptford house fire; firefighter injured

A woman has died and a firefighter is injured following a fast-moving house fire in Gloucester County.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Division Street.

Officials say 75-year-old Jacqueline Truss was killed in the fire.

Truss was the widow of former West Deptford Police Officer George Truss, who passed away in 2015.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.