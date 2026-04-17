Alleged abuse at Woodbine School District under investigation in Cape May County: officials

The Brief Cape May County officials are investigating alleged abuse at the Woodbine School District. The investigation involves a teacher’s aide, Shaun Stebbins, who is currently detained with charges pending in Atlantic County. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.



Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Thursday that his office and the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Barracks are investigating reports of alleged abuse at the Woodbine School District.

Authorities seek public help as investigation continues

What we know:

The investigation began after an active case in Atlantic County involving 43-year-old Shaun Stebbins, a teacher’s aide employed by the Woodbine School District, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement is working to gather all relevant information to ensure a thorough investigation, officials said.

Prosecutor Sutherland said, "The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, remains our highest priority."

Stebbins is currently detained and has charges pending in Atlantic County, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

No further details are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Officials are urging anyone with information about possible abuse to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or submit an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the alleged abuse or the number of potential victims.