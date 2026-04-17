Eagles' Super Bowl LII champ Alshon Jeffery busted for insurance fraud: TMZ

The Brief Former Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was arrested for insurance fraud, TMZ reports. Jeffery was arrested on Wednesday night, booked, and released. TMZ, citing California law, says insurance fraud is a felony and can carry up to five years in prison.



Former Eagles Super Bowl champion Alshon Jeffery was arrested earlier this week for insurance fraud, according to TMZ.

What we know:

TMZ reports former Eagles Super Bowl LII champion Alshon Jeffery was arrested for insurance fraud.

Jeffery was busted for conceal/fail to disclose insurance benefit or payment, according to the outlet.

The 36-year-old former wide receiver was booked on Wednesday morning and has since been released.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Image Expand

TMZ, citing California law, says insurance fraud is a felony and could carry up to five years in prison.

It could also result in a fine that's double the amount of the fraud.

The backstory:

Jeffery was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He spent five seasons in Chicago before signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2017 season.

Jeffery helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII during his four-season run in Philadelphia.