Woman, 78, sentenced for 2024 murder of domestic partner in Mays Landing

The Brief Eileen Bright, 78, was sentenced to 30-years for the 2024 murder of her domestic partner, 81-year-old Gary Johnson. Bright was found guilty of the murder in September on charges including first-degree murder and fourth-degree murder. Evidence shown in court revealed that Bright used a household statue and a kitchen knife to commit the murder.



A 78-year-old woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2024 murder of her domestic partner at their Mays Landing home.

What we know:

Eileen Bright was found guilty in September of the murder of her domestic partner, 81-year-old Gary Johnson, at their home in Mays Landing in March 2024.

Officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department arrived at the home on Lewis Drive around 5:30 p.m. and found Johnson dead from multiple wounds to the head and body.

Evidence revealed during the trial showed that Bright used a household statue and a kitchen knife to commit the murder, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The jury rejected her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

What's next:

A jury found Bright guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.