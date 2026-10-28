Woman, 78, sentenced for 2024 murder of domestic partner in Mays Landing
MAYS LANDING - A 78-year-old woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2024 murder of her domestic partner at their Mays Landing home.
What we know:
Eileen Bright was found guilty in September of the murder of her domestic partner, 81-year-old Gary Johnson, at their home in Mays Landing in March 2024.
Officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department arrived at the home on Lewis Drive around 5:30 p.m. and found Johnson dead from multiple wounds to the head and body.
Evidence revealed during the trial showed that Bright used a household statue and a kitchen knife to commit the murder, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The jury rejected her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
What's next:
A jury found Bright guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
She was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Source: Information provided by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.