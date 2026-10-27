3,000 pounds of frozen snow crab stolen from tractor trailer in Philadelphia

The Brief An overnight tractor-trailer heist in Philadelphia netted 3,000 pounds of frozen snow crab. The theft happened around 5 a.m. on the 3400 block of Island Avenue, according to police. Police say as many as six people participated in the heist.



Police are searching for multiple people who they say stole approximately 3,000 pounds of snow crab from a cargo truck overnight.

What we know:

Investigators say the driver was asleep inside his truck on the 3400 block of Island Avenue when he heard movement outside sometime before 5 a.m.

When the driver exited the truck, he witnessed six men removing boxes of frozen snow crab from the back of his truck. The driver was chased down the street by one of the suspects, according to police.

The suspects managed to steal two pallets of frozen snow crab, each containing 50 boxes weighing 30 pounds each, totaling about 3,000 pounds of seafood.

Police say the suspects fled in several vehicles, including a gray Ford F-150 and a gray Dodge Caravan.

What you can do:

Police described one suspect as a 5'8" Hispanic man wearing all-black clothing. A second suspect was described as a 5'6", 180-pound Black man wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.