Woman dead, child among 2 others hurt after South Philadelphia fire

The Brief A woman has died, and a young child is in critical condition following a fire on Mildred Street in South Philadelphia. The fire was contained to one home and is now out, but officials remain at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire in South Philadelphia left a woman dead and a 4-year-old girl was among two others injured, according to officials.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Mildred Street.

The fire was contained to one home and is now out, according to officials at the scene.

Officials say a 4-year-old girl and two adult woman were taken to the hospital rescued from the home and taken to a nearby hospital.

The child was placed in extremely critical condition. One of the women later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say at least two of those rescued were found on the first floor and may have been trying to escape the home.

Emergency crews remain at the scene as the investigation continues. There were no injuries reported to any firefighters.

Fire officials say there were no audible smoke alarms inside the home when firefighters arrived.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the fire. No further details have been released about the condition of the child or the second woman, and police have yet to identify the victims or how they are related.