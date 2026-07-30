Charges downgraded against Philadelphia homeowner in deadly shooting of contractor

The Brief Charges against 75-year-old George Barr have been downgraded to third-degree murder. Barr is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old contractor Silis Hanrahan while he was working on his house on Ripka Street in Philadelphia. Investigators allege Hanrahan was in the country illegally and had ties to an international criminal organization called the "Traveling Conman Fraud Group."



Charges against a Philadelphia homeowner accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old contractor with alleged ties to an international criminal organization have been downgraded.

What we know:

George Barr, 75, was charged with murder in the deadly July 8th shooting of 20-year-old Silas Hanrahan at his home on Ripka Street.

George Barr, 75, of Philadelphia (Photo: Philadelphia Police)

Barr was originally charged with murder among other crimes, but prosecutors on Wednesday downgraded that charge to third-degree murder.

The backstory:

Investigators say Hanrahan was a contractor hired to work on Barr's home when he was fatally shot in the chest.

The Department of Homeland Security said Hanrahan was denied Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) after it was determined that he had an affiliation with the "Traveling Conman Fraud Group."

DHS described the group as a "transnational criminal organization," and added that neither ICE nor Border Patrol had encountered Hanrahan previously.