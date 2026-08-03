Bensalem school bus aide accused of inappropriately touching student

The Brief Ali Khan, 62, is accused of inappropriately touching a special needs student while working as a bus aide for Bensalem High School's extended school year program. Investigators say Khan was captured on school bus surveillance video inappropriately touching the juvenile on at least two separate occasions and recording the incidents on his cell phone. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.



A 62-year-old Bensalem school bus aide is accused of inappropriately touching a special needs student while on the way to school.

What we know:

Ali Khan, 62, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including endangering the welfare of a child and indecent assault.

Police say the investigation began when the parents of a 14-year-old Bensalem High School special needs student contacted police last Thursday about an incident involving their daughter and a school bus aide.

It's alleged that Khan inappropriately touched the young girl on consecutive days while on the way to Bensalem High School's extended school year program.

Investigators say Khan was captured on school bus surveillance video inappropriately touching the victim's leg and inner thigh area. It's alleged that Khan used his phone to record the assault and took photos of the victim.

Khan was taken to Bucks County Correctional facility on 10% of $500,000 bail.

What you can do:

The Bensalem Police Department is asking anyone else who may have been victimized by Ali Khan to come forward.

"The safety and well-being of our students continues to be the top priority of both the Bensalem Township Police Department and the Bensalem School District," investigators said.