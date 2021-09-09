Woman dies after being struck by car following crash in Wissinoming, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle following a crash in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened at Harbison Avenue and Comly Street Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, two cars crashed at the intersection. Following the crash, one of the cars struck a 65-year-old woman walking down the street.

She was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

